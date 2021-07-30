India calls upon Pakistan to vacate all Indian areas under its illegal occupation

NEWS DESK

India has called upon Pakistan to vacate all Indian areas under its illegal occupation. Replying to queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the so called elections in Indian territory under the illegal occupation of Pakistan are nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and the material changes under taken by it in these territories.

He said India has lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan authorities on this cosmetic exercise which has been protested and rejected by the local people. He said such an exercise can neither hide the illegal occupation by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people in these occupied territories. He added that Pakistan has no locus standi on these Indian territories.

On joint press release after meeting of Foreign Ministers of China and Pakistan mentioning Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Bagchi said India categorically rejects any reference to Jammu and Kashmir in such joint statement. He said Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and will remain integral and inalienable parts of India. The Joint press release also made a reference to so called China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Mr Bagchi said India has consistently conveyed to China and Pakistan that the so called CPEC is in India’s territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. He said India conveyed that it resolutely opposed any attempts by other countries to change the status quo in areas illegally occupied by Pakistan. India has called upon the parties concerned to cease such actions.