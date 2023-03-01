इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2023 12:18:15      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India calls upon G-20 Nations to adopt multilateral action for faster extradition of fugitive economic offenders

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

India on Wednesday called upon G-20 Nations to adopt multilateral action for faster extradition of fugitive economic offenders and recovery of assets both on the domestic front and abroad. Chairing the first Anti-Corruption working group meeting of G20 nations in Gurugram, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the problems faced by a country when its economic offenders flee from the jurisdiction. He said that the adverse impact of such incidents on a country can be seen in the effective utilisation of resources, the quality of life of the citizens, economic growth and overall governance and most disproportionately affecting the poor and most marginalised. Dr Singh underlined that India has already put in place specialised legislation in this regard.

The Minister informed that the Enforcement Directorate has transferred assets worth about 180 billion dollars to public sector banks that have suffered losses to the tune of around 272 billion dollars due to the frauds committed by high-net-worth individuals.

Addressing the G-20 delegates, Dr Singh reiterated that India’s view to strengthening the mechanisms for speedy confiscation of the proceeds of crime, both at home and abroad, will force the offenders to return to their home country.

As a part of this meeting, a side event was also held on the theme of Leveraging ICT (Information and Communications Technology) for combating corruption in Public Sector.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شہروں کے نام بدلنے پر سپریم کورٹ کی سرزنش پر ’یوایم آئی‘ نے خوشی ظاہر کی

نئی دہلی۔ یونائیٹڈ مسلم آف انڈیا (یو ایم آئی) کے جنرل سکریٹ ...

ہندوستان کے کئی حصوں میں غیر معمولی درجہ حرارت کے پیش نظر ہیٹ ویو ایڈوائزری جاری- Heatwave

ہندوستان کے کئی حصوں میں غیر معمولی درجہ حرارت کے پیش نظر ہیٹ ...

خلائی تحقیق کی بھارتی تنظیم اسرو نے چندریان مشن 3 کےلئے کرایوجینک انجن کی کامیاب آزمائش کی

خلائی تحقیق کی بھارتی تنظیم اِسرو نے CE-20Cryogenic انجن کی اہ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart