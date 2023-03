AMN

India were all out for 117 in 26 overs in the second ODI against Australia in Vishakapatnam. Electing to field after winning the toss, the visitors bundled out the Indian innings in just 26 overs. Virat Kohli with 31 and Axar Patel with 29 were the top scorers for the hosts. In reply, Australia were 24 for no loss in 3 overs when reports last came in.

India are currently leading the three-match ODI series 1-0. They won the first ODI by five wickets, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.