India becomes No. 1 ODI team in ICC Rankings after 3-0 series win over New Zealand

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

India claimed the top spot in the ICC men’s ODI ranking in cricket after a series whitewash against New Zealand at the Holkar stadium in Indore. With the 90-run win over Tom Latham’s side,in the third and final ODI  last evening the men in blue overtook both England and New Zealand to capture the top spot in the ODI rankings with 114 points.

Chasing a target of 386 runs, New Zealand were all out 295 in 41.2 overs.  Devon Conway with 138 off 100 balls and Henry Nicholls with 42 runs from 40 deliveries, made valuable contribution for the Kiwis.

Earlier, put into bat, the hosts scored 385 for 9 in 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored his first ODI century in three years, making 101 runs off 85 balls. Shubman Gill continued his explosive run, smashing 112 runs in 78 balls. The two put up a belligerent 212-run opening stand.

India secured a comprehensive eight wicket win in the second ODI in Raipur. The hosts also won the first one-dayer by 12 runs in Hyderabad.  Next, the two teams will play three Twenty20 matches. The first match will be played on the 27th of January in Ranchi. 

