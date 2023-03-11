इंडियन आवाज़     11 Mar 2023 02:20:22      انڈین آواز
India beat world champions Germany 3-2 in FIH Pro League in Odisha

Sukhjeet Singh scores a brace as India edge past Germany 3-2 in a thriller

Harpal Singh Bedi

Rourkela, 11 March:  Riding on striker Sukhjeet Singh’s brace, India  stunned world champion Germany in a five goal thriller winning FIH Hockey Pro League  match 3-2 in the Birsa Munda  Stadium here  last evening.

India,backed by vociforious crowd, relied on 3 quick goals on either side of the half-time break while Germany pulled two back, but it was not enough as the hosts claimed  all three points . 

The men in blue  had the better of the early exchanges as with the best chance coming through long run from Manpreet Singh from his own 25 to the opposition’s led to a crashing pass into the circle that snuck into the goal, but Gurjant  failed to intercept the pass  in the circle.. 

The visitors earned a barrage of penalty corners with 5 minutes left in the quarter but great running from Manpreet combined with a fantastic save by Sreejesh going to his right, kept the Honamas at bay. With both defences looking in good form the teams headed into the end of the first quarter on tied score. 

Sukhjeet was the best player for the hosts in the first half and nearly managed to get the opening goal as once again a pass from the left by Manpreet split the German defence, but the striker’s deflection went just wide of Stadler’s goal. 

Thies Prinz came close to creating a great opportunity for Germany late in the second quarter as he weaved through the Indian defence from the left and got close to the penalty spot, but slightly overran the ball just as he was looking to shoot and ended up losing possession.

 India earned a penalty corner with just one second left in the half and opened the scoring through a powerful low drag flick by Harmanpreet that went perfectly into the bottom left corner of the goal sending them into the break with a slender lead(1-0). 

India scored their second early in the second half as Jarmanpreet  sent a long diagonal ball into the German circle where Sukhjeet managed to get ahead of his marker and deflected the ball past a stranded Alex Stadler.(2-0) 

Germany threatened from the penalty corners late in the third quarter but once again good  running by Manpreet  kept  the rivals at bay. Sukhjeet added a third in the 43rd minute as Manpreet once again played out of his own half and a long pass into the German circle found Karthi Selvam, whose shot past Stadler was put away by Sukhjeet.(3-0) 

Germany pulled one back before the end of third quarter as Sreejesh made a save from Mazkour’s shot but the ball struck the post and bobbled into the path of Kauffman who turned the ball into an empty goal.(1-3) 

India looked to play out the final quarter, dominating possession and territory, but Germany took Stadler off for an extra outfield player with 5 minutes to go and the momentum swung in their favour and they pulled a goal back as Struthoff deflected a powerful slap pass into the circle by Hannes Müller.(2-3)

The hosts earned  a penalty stroke with 40 seconds left in the game as a shot towards the empty German goal by Dilpreet hit Zwicker on the foot, but the resulting stroke was missed high by Harmanpreet . The miss would not cost India however as they managed to hold on to the lead for the final 40 seconds and get the win. 

Sukhjeet Singh was awarded player of the match and said: “Great to win the first game back after the world cup. Really want to thank the crowd for the huge support, this performance would not have been possible without them.”

