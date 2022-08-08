FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Aug 2022 11:30:28      انڈین آواز

India beat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

Leave a comment
Published On: By

SPORTS DESK

India defeated West Indies by 88 runs in the fifth and final T20 International to win the five-match series 4-1 at Lauderhill in Florida, United States last night. Chasing a total of 189 runs, West Indies were skittled out for a paltry of 100 runs in 15.4 overs. For West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer with 56 was the top scorer.

For India, Ravi Bishnoi scalped four wickets while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each. Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat. Batting first, Shreyas Iyer hit a brilliant 64 to guide India to 188 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs against West Indies. Iyer anchored India’s innings while Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya also played cameos of 38 and 28, respectively. For West Indies, Odean Smith scalped three wickets while Holder, Dominic Drakes and Hayden Walsh took one wicket each. Axar Patel was named Player of the Match and Arshdeep Singh was named Player of the Series.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India beat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

SPORTS DESK India defeated West Indies by 88 runs in the fifth and final T20 International to win the five- ...

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win Gold in their respective events

At Commonwealth Games 22 in Birmingham, PV Sindhu won a gold medal after defeating Canada's Michelle Li in the ...

Chess Olympiad; Sasikiran, Erigaisi  record  victories as India beat Brazil

Harpal  Singh  Bedi Mamallapuram , 7 August :  Krishnan Sasikiran and Arjun Erigaisi’s  scored facile ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart