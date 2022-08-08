India beat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

SPORTS DESK

India defeated West Indies by 88 runs in the fifth and final T20 International to win the five-match series 4-1 at Lauderhill in Florida, United States last night. Chasing a total of 189 runs, West Indies were skittled out for a paltry of 100 runs in 15.4 overs. For West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer with 56 was the top scorer.

For India, Ravi Bishnoi scalped four wickets while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each. Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat. Batting first, Shreyas Iyer hit a brilliant 64 to guide India to 188 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs against West Indies. Iyer anchored India’s innings while Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya also played cameos of 38 and 28, respectively. For West Indies, Odean Smith scalped three wickets while Holder, Dominic Drakes and Hayden Walsh took one wicket each. Axar Patel was named Player of the Match and Arshdeep Singh was named Player of the Series.