India beat West Indies by 119 runs in final ODI to clinch series 3-0

India bundled out West Indies for 137 runs to win the third and final ODI by 119 runs and win the three match ODI series by 3-0 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain last night. Chasing a target of 257 runs, West Indies were bowled out for 137 runs in 26 overs. For visitors, Yuzvendra Chahal scalped four wicket, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each. Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna also claimed one wicket.

Earlier, West Indies were set a revised target of 257 in 35 overs against India in the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method (DLS Method).

India were 225 for three in 36 overs before rain stopped play for the second time in the match. Shubman Gill was batting unbeaten on 98 while Sanju Samson had joined him in the middle after India lost quick wickets. India were 115 for one in 24 overs before rain interrupted the play. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill had hit fifties to take India past the 100-run mark. Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat. Shubman Gill was adjudged Player of the match and player of the series for his brilliant batting performance.

خبرنامہ

