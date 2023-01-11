FreeCurrencyRates.com

India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in first ODI of three match series in Guwahati

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Cricket, India defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first One Day International of the three-match series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Chasing a victory target of 374, the visitors made 306 for eight in their allotted 50 overs. Dasun Shanaka hit an unbeaten 108 runs, Pathum Nissanka 72 and Dhananjaya De Silva 47. For India, Umran Malik took three wickets, and Mohammed Siraj two, while Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and Yujvendra Chahal took one wicket each. With this, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

Earlier, asked to bat first, India made 373 for seven in their allotted 50 overs. Virat Kohli scored 113, his 73rd international century. Rohit Sharma made 83 and Shubman Gill contributed 70 runs. For Srilanka, Kasun Rajitha took Three wickets.

