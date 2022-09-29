India beat South Africa by 8 wickets in first T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram

AMN

India beat South Africa by eight wickets in the first T20 International of three-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, last night.

Chasing 107 runs set by visitors, India overhauled the target, posting 110 for the loss of two wickets in 16.4 overs. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav smashed unbeaten fifties helped India in achieving the target.

The second T-20 International will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, 2nd October.

The third and final match of the series will take place on 4th October at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

After the completion of the T20I series, the two teams will take part in the ODI series slated to be played from 6th October.