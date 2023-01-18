इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2023 12:30:53      انڈین آواز
India beat New Zealand in thrilling 1st ODI in Hyderabad

Shubman Gill became the youngest ever to score an ODI double-century

India won by 12 runs against New Zealand in the thrilling first ODI of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Chasing the target of 350 runs, New Zealand were all out for 337 in 49.2 overs. Michael Bracewell made a magnificent 140 in 78 balls. For India, Mohammed Siraj took four wickets.

Earlier opting to bat first, India made 349 for the loss of eight wickets.

Shubman Gill became the youngest ever to score an ODI double-century. He made 208 off 149 deliveries. The 23-year-old became the fifth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to score double hundreds for India in One-dayers. Gill also became the fastest Indian to record 1000 ODI runs during the game. While Captain Rohit Sharma made 34, Suryakumar Yadav scored 31.

The 2nd ODI will be played at Raipur on Saturday.

