India beat New Zealand in opening game of FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar

AMN

India defeated New Zealand 4-3 in the opening game of the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar yesterday, October 28.

Mandeep Singh scored twice in the final 15 minutes as India came back from a two-goal deficit to get the winning goal with three minutes left on the clock. Mandeep Mor and captain Harmanpreet Singh were the other goal-getters for India. Sam Lane scored twice and Jake Smith scored one goal for New Zealand. In their second match, India will take on Spain tomorrow, October 30.