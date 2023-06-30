India beat Iran to win the Asian Kabaddi Championship for the eighth time

Harpal Singh Bedi

Spearheaded by Pawan Sehrawat, defending champion India overpowered Iran 42-32 to retain the Asian Kabaddi Championship title at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center in Busan, Korea, on Friday.



This was India’s eighth title in the last nine editions. Captain Pawan Sehrawat led from the front with a super 10.

India trailed Iran in the first five minutes of the game. However, a couple of tackle points by the defenders and successful raids from Pawan Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar handed Iran their first all-out of the match in the 10th minute.

With momentum on their side, the Indians quickly built on their lead riding on a splendid all-round display. However, the champions, allowed their rivals a few easy bonus points but inflicted a second all-out on Iran in the 19th minute. The winners went into the second half leading 23-11.

Iranian put up a determined show as the second session began and captain Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, with a two-point raid followed by a super raid, helped inflict the first all-out on India in the 29th minute. The challengers further reduced the deficit to 38-31 with two minutes to go, making for a nervy end but India held on to eke out a 42-32 win.

Earlier in the day, India had beaten Hong Kong 64-20 to end the league stage of the tournament undefeated.

Six teams – India, Iran, Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong – participated in this Championships. India won all five matches in the league stage and topped the points table. Iran came second, only losing to India in the league stage, and made the final.

While India’s biggest win in the league stage, a 76-13 victory, came against Korea on the opening day of the tournament, their narrowest victory of 33-28 came against Iran on Thursday.

The next big challenge for the Indian kabaddi teams will be the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. Iran, who beat India in the semi-finals in Jakarta in 2018, will be the defending champions at the continental multi-sport showpiece.