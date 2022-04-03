FreeCurrencyRates.com

India beat Germany 2-1 to enter quarterfinals of Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup

H S BEDI

The Indian women’s team stunned formidable Germany 2-1 to register its second consecutive win in the pool stages and assure its place in the quarterfinals of the FIH Junior World Cup today.

India, who thrashed Wales 5-1 in its opening Pool D match yesterday, scored through two penalty corner conversions by Lalremsiami (2nd minute) and Mumtaz Khan (25th) to emerge winners. Germany’s lone goal was scored by Jule Bleuel in the 57th minute.

Image

The Indians will finish off their pool engagements against Malaysia on April 5 before the quarterfinal round, which starts on April 8. The Indians are currently atop Pool D with two wins from as many games ahead of second-placed Germany. Two teams each from the pools will qualify for the knock-out rounds.

Riding on  goalkeeper  Bichu Devi Kharibam ‘s heroics  India  downed  favourite Germany 2-1 to record their second successive win in pool  D   of the Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in  Potchefstroom South Africa, on Sunday

   Lalremsiami (2′) and Mumtaz Khan (25′) scored a goal each in India’s win. Jule Bleuel (57’) reduced the margin for Germany.  

India surged ahead in the 2nd minute when they were awarded a penalty corner.  Though Deepika’s drag flick  was  saved by the German goalkeeper Mali Wichmann, on the rebound  Lalremsiami  used the space she had to send the ball into the cave (1-0) .    

Rattled  by   this early reverse   Germany went on  the offensive  and Indian defence came under tremendous pressure but  goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam  came up with exceptional  showing as  she  foiled  all German attacks and  frustrated their moves .

The second quarter was action-packed with Germany, who had beaten Malaysia 10-0 in their opening match, bringing their tactical expertise and composure to work their way into India’s circle. An infringement by the defence in the 22nd minute saw the German’s being awarded with a penalty stroke.

This was perhaps their best chance to equalise but  Bichu Devi  with a  phenomenal saves denied the Germans an equaliser.

Only minutes later, Mumtaz Khan converted a swift goal, once again through a penalty corner variation that was brilliantly executed  (2-0).

Germany  kept the pressure on and they created  chances in  the last five minutes of the second quarter where they created two crucial PCs. But again Bichu Devi  stood between them and the goal .

Overall, Germany had 27 circle penetrations and 22 shots on goal.

The third quarter saw India on top gear as they attacked the German half with lethal speed and strategic counter attacks but they could not find success from these efforts. While they could have extended the lead by another goal or two, they could not quite convert from these chances.

Germany bounced back in the final quarter with Jule Bleuel scoring a fine field goal from the top of the circle in the 57th minute.

While it looked like the Germans could have equalised, India held their nerves in the tense final moments to keep the lead and seal their quarterfinals berth.

Awarded the Player of the Match for her incredible performance, an elated Bichu Devi expressed, “It was amazing to make the penalty stroke save. It was an exciting match and we are happy to have won this.”

خبرنامہ

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

