India beat England in final test, Clinch series 3-1, Qualify for World Test C’ship final

WEB DESK

India today thrashed England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final test played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this evening.

With this win, India clinched the four-match series 3-1 and sealed a place in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. Rishabh Pant with his formidable innings of 101 runs and Washington Sundar who scored unbeaten 96 runs set up the huge win for the hosts after they bowled the visitors for 205 in their first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel picked up five-wicket hauls in the second innings to help India bundle England out for 135. Dan Lawrence put up a half-century for the visitors.

Earlier, India started day three at 294 for seven and Axar Patel along with Sundar continued to score freely in the first hour. The duo put on 106 runs for the eighth wicket before a mix-up in the middle ended Axar’s stay. He was run out on 43. India made 365 runs in their first innings. While Rishabh Pant was declared Player of the Match, Player of the series award went to Ravichandran Ashwin.

Final scores:

England – 205 & 135

India – 365

Both teams will now shift their focus to the shortest format of the game as they will play five Twenty20 Internationals at the same venue, starting from 12th of this month.

With a comprehensive 3-1 Test series win over England, Team India has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test Team Rankings. Virat Kohli and Company jumped to the first position with 122 rating, while New Zealand are at second with 118.