India Beat England By 151 Runs To Take 1-0 Series Lead

India won a thriller at Lord’s by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

India staged a stunning comeback on the final day of the second Test to beat England by 151 runs at Lord’s and take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series. Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah made some noise with the bat, helping India recover from a precarious 209/8 to lift the total to 298/8 before Virat Kohli declared the second innings. Set 272 to win in little less than two sessions, England’s batting capitulated and the hosts were skittled for 120 with India’s four pacers combining to take all 10 wickets.

Mohammed Siraj took the last two wickets to hand India a historic win at Lord’s by 151 runs which helped the visitors take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series, with three Tests still to be played. While the day began with England feeling confident – especially after the early wicket of Rishabh Pant – India’s pacers turned the game around, with both bat and ball.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah’s unbeaten 89-run stand saw India set a target of 272 runs, before they both struck in the first two overs of England’s innings to remove openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley. Haseeb Hameed was soon to follow and Jonny Bairstow also fell before Tea. Bumrah came back to send back the in-form Joe Root, but then Jos Buttler began the resistance with Moeen Ali. Mohammed Siraj then got Ali and Sam Curran in consecutive deliveries to tilt the match in India’s favour, but Buttler and Ollie Robinson continued to deny India, and almost rescued the match for the hosts.

However, it was Bumrah again who got the breakthrough, as he outfoxed Robinson with a peach of a slower delivery. Siraj then got Buttler in the next over, and two deliveries later, wrapped up the win with James Anderson’s wicket.

