India beat Australia in U-21 Men’s Hockey to lift Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia

AMN

Indian Under 21 men’s hockey team defeated Australia in a nail-biting final to lift the Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 in Malaysia yesterday. The two teams were tied at 1-1 in regulation time, following which nine penalty shots were needed to decide the winner. India edged the shootout 5-4 and won their third Sultan of Johor Cup title. Sudeep Chirmako in the 14th minute scored the goal for India in regulation time.

India’s previous two titles came in 2013 and 2014. The top-scorer at the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup was India’s Sharda Nand Tiwari with seven goals to his name, and the Player of the Match in the final against Australia was Sudeep Chirmako.

