India beat Australia by 6 wickets in final T20 International to clinch the series 2-1

India registered a thrilling six-wicket victory over Australia in the third and final T20 Cricket International in Hyderabad last night to clinch the series 2-1.

Put into bat first, the visitors posted 186 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs with the help of Tim David’s 54 and Cameron Green’s 52 runs. For hosts, Axar Patel picked up three wickets.

In reply, India overhauled the target for the loss of four wickets on the penultimate ball of the game riding on Suryakumar Yadav 69 runs knock off 36 balls and Virat Kohli’s 63 off 48 balls. For Australia, Daniel Sams scalped two wickets.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to field first.

For his match-winning runs, Suryakumar Yadav was named the Player of the Match while Axar Patel was adjudged the Player of the Series for picking up eight wickets. With this, India have now won the most T20s in a calendar year surpassing Pakistan’s record of 20 victories, which was made in 2021.