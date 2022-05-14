India bans wheat export with immediate effect to manage overall food security of country

To support neighbouring and other vulnerable countries

A Akhter / NEW DELHI

Government of India has prohibited wheat export with immediate effect. Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification in this regard yesterday.

It has been stated in the notification that amendment in the export policy of wheat has been done in order to manage the overall food security of the country and to support the needs of the neighbouring countries and other vulnerable countries.

It has been further stated that export will also be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their government.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade said, there is a sudden spike in the global prices of wheat due to several factors and as a result, food security of India, neighbouring countries and other vulnerable countries is at risk. It said, the government is committed to provide food security.