India, Bangladesh will jointly make a movie on ‘Bangabandhu’

The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was inaugurated in a glittering ceremony at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji in Goa today. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant and Chief Guest renowned Kannada actor Sudeep were present on the occasion.

While speaking on occasion, Mr Javadekar said that everybody needs entertainment which is the driving force of the life. He added that India and Bangladesh are together working on to make a film Banga-Bandhu on life and works of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Mr Mohammad Imran was also present on the occasion. Bangladesh is the focus country of the festival this year. The High Commissioner said, apart from the recognition of the creativity and ingenuity of the film-makers of Bangladesh, it is also a testimony of the depth of relations and a historic bind between the two neighbouring countries.

Despite the pandemic, 51st IFFI has not lost its charm.This year IFFI received more than 200 film entries. Mr Javadekar inaugurated 14th edition of film bazaar India. He announced the award of Indian personality of the year to Biswajit Chatterjee. He also announced that lifetime achievement award will be given to Vittorio Storaro of Italy. Chief Guest, actor Sudeep remarked that through Cinema we get both, knowledge as well as the feeling of roaming across the world.

Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant called upon the film makers and other members of the fraternity to come to Goa and guide the youth about various facets of film making. IFFI will continue till 24th January. This year it is held on hybrid mode that is physical as well as virtual mode. Health and safety protocol is strictly followed at screening and other venues.

