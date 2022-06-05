FreeCurrencyRates.com

India-Bangladesh ties have reached a new height: Bangladesh Minister

AMN / WEB DESK

Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud has said that India-Bangladesh relations have reached a new height in recent years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking as Chief Guest on the occasion of the award giving function ‘Connections 2022’ organised by Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association of Bangladesh (IIMCAAB) in Dhaka on Saturday, Dr. Mahmud said that both the countries need to work together to foster the relationship between the two countries. Congratulating the winners of the award, Dr. Hasan Mahmud expressed the hope that IIMC graduates will play a pivotal role in strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami was the special guest on the occasion while Press Secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ihsanul Karim Chaired the session.

Addressing the IIMCAAB members at the function High Commissioner Doraiswami said that India and Bangladesh have no fundamental contradiction on issues, though there are operational issues between the two countries that need to be addressed. He said that best relations between the two countries is the guarantor of a good future for the people of both the countries.

Ashiqur Rahman of News24 TV got the award for the year 2019, Rahid Ejaj of Prothom Alo received the award for 2020 while NewsnowBangla.com journalist Shamima Dola was presented the award for journalism for the year 2021.

