India, Bangladesh jointly celebrate birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam in Beijing

AMN/ WEB DESK

Embassy of India in Beijing and Embassy of Bangladesh in China jointly celebrated the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore and Bangladesh’s national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam with a delightful cultural medley at Swami Vivekanand Cultural Centre (SVCC) of the Indian Embassy in Beijing on Saturday. The Ambassadors of India and Bangladesh addressed the gathering and gave their insights on how both the nations shared so much in common. India’s Ambassador Pradeep Rawat paid his humble respects to both the iconic poets and luminaries and said it is a celebration of the two men of letters which in many ways embodied the multi-cultural and pluralistic kaleidoscope that is the Indian subcontinent.

Bangladesh’s Ambassador Mahbub Uz Zaman said that both the nations are bonded together through the events that shaped the glorious Bangladesh war of independence in 1971. He also recalled the great relationship between Kabiguru Rabindra Nath Tagore and Bangladesh’s National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam which he said was blended with respect and love. He said, the literary work of both the poets depicts a common thread of social justice, non-communalism and humanity.