FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 May 2022 01:41:04      انڈین آواز

India-Bangladesh joint committee meeting on peaceful uses of Nuclear energy held in Dhaka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Joint Committee Meeting on peaceful uses of nuclear energy was held in Dhaka on 11-12 May 2022. The two sides expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project. They discussed avenues to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of Science and Technology.

The Bangladesh side expressed appreciation for the services being rendered by the Indian experts currently deployed at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. Both sides also stated their desire for collaboration in societal applications of radiation technologies in areas such as cancer care, nuclear medicine and food preservation.

The meeting was fruitful and covered the entire gamut of our bilateral cooperation in peaceful uses of Nuclear Energy applications in the field of health, agriculture, water purification including capacity building, training among others, said a press release issued by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh on Friday.

The Indian delegation was led by Ranajit Kumar, Chairman Advisory Council, Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP) & Head, Nuclear Controls and Planning Wing (NCPW) in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and the Bangladesh delegation was led by Md. Ali Hossain, Additional Secretary (Nuclear Power), Ministry of Science and Technology of Bangladesh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Thomas Cup: Srikanth wins second singles, India leads 2-1

In Thomas Cup Badminton Tournament in Bangkok, India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a thumping win ...

Nikhat Zareen, Parveen, Manisha pull off powerful performances at IBA Women’s World Boxing C’ships

In Boxing, Nikhat Zareen, Parveen and Manisha pulled off powerful performances to extend India’s unbeaten ru ...

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh to lead India at Asia Cup

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead India at the Asia Cup in Jakarta. The tournament, which will ...

MARQUEE

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

@Powered By: Logicsart