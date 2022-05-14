India-Bangladesh joint committee meeting on peaceful uses of Nuclear energy held in Dhaka

WEB DESK

The Joint Committee Meeting on peaceful uses of nuclear energy was held in Dhaka on 11-12 May 2022. The two sides expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project. They discussed avenues to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of Science and Technology.

The Bangladesh side expressed appreciation for the services being rendered by the Indian experts currently deployed at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. Both sides also stated their desire for collaboration in societal applications of radiation technologies in areas such as cancer care, nuclear medicine and food preservation.

The meeting was fruitful and covered the entire gamut of our bilateral cooperation in peaceful uses of Nuclear Energy applications in the field of health, agriculture, water purification including capacity building, training among others, said a press release issued by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh on Friday.

The Indian delegation was led by Ranajit Kumar, Chairman Advisory Council, Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP) & Head, Nuclear Controls and Planning Wing (NCPW) in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and the Bangladesh delegation was led by Md. Ali Hossain, Additional Secretary (Nuclear Power), Ministry of Science and Technology of Bangladesh.