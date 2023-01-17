India-Bangladesh Friendship pipeline to start supplying diesel to Bangladesh from June

WEB DESK

The India-Bangladesh Friendship pipeline (IBFPL) will start supplying diesel to Bangladesh on an experimental basis for June this year, said State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid on Monday.

Replying to a written question in the national parliament, Jatiya Sangsad, in Dhaka, Nasrul Hamid said that about 131.5 kilometre long pipeline has been constructed for importing diesel from India. Out of this, 126.5 kilometre pipeline is in Bangladesh and 5 kilometre is in India. He said that the pre-commissioning of diesel imports through this pipeline is underway, reports the news agency UNB.

The international pipeline will carry diesel from the Siliguri based marketing terminal of the Numaligarh Refinery Limited to Parbatipur depot of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). The groundbreaking ceremony for the IBFPL was held in September 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through video conferencing.

The pipeline has a capacity of one million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA). The project is being built under grant assistance from the government of India.