India-Bangladesh air bubble services resume after 4 months

AMN / NEW DELHI

The air bubble service between India and Bangladesh is resuming after a gap of more than 4 months due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) announced this in Dhaka on Saturday. The air bubble agreement will be in force till the resumption of the scheduled international flights between the two countries.

The first flight of Bangladesh’s national carrier Biman Bangladesh will leave for Kolkata from Dhaka under the air bubble arrangement on Sunday, 5 September.

Alongwith Biman Bangladesh, the private operator US-Bangla has also announced the schedule for flights to India from 5 Sept.

Biman Bangladesh will operate two flights per week on Dhaka-Kolkata route and two flights on Dhaka-New Delhi route. US-Bangla will operate three weekly flights on Dhaka-Chennai route, reports the official news agency BSS.

Air India, SpiceJet and Indigo will also operate flights from New Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai to Dhaka.

According to the terms of the air bubble arrangement, passengers from India to Bangladesh will have to complete a 14 day home quarantine irrespective of their vaccination status. They are also required to be COVID negative to fly. Bangladeshi travellers on tourist visas are not allowed to travel to India under this arrangement.