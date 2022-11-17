India bag 4 more gold medals at Asian Airgun Championship in South Korea, taking total tally of yellow metal to 22

AMN

Indian pistol shooters won all four gold medals for the second consecutive day, to take their gold tally to 22 at the Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, South Korea yesterday. The day’s first medal event, the 10 meter Air Pistol Women, saw an all-India title clash, where Rhythm Sangwan prevailed over Palak 16-8 to clinch her second international gold of the year.

In yet another all-India, gold medal match in the 10 meter Air Pistol Women Junior event, Manu Bhaker beat Esha Singh 17-15 in the gold medal match. Later in the day, the Indian men’s senior and junior 10 meter air pistol teams also claimed gold medals in their respective events. The seniors’ team of Shiva Narwal, Naveen and Vijayveer Sidhu registered an upset 16-14 victory over a strong South Korean team comprising 2018 world champions Lee Daemyung and Park Daehun along with Mok Jin Mun.

Meanwhile, the juniors team of Sagar Dangi, Samrat Rana and Varun Tomar saw off Uzbekistan’s Mukhammad Kamalov, Nuriddin Nuriddinov and Ilkhombek Obidjonov 16-2 in the final event of the day. With the four gold medals and a silver each from Esha Singh and Palak yesterday, Indian shooting team leads the Championship medals table with 34 medals, which include 22 golds, eight silvers and four bronze. The event will conclude tomorrow.