इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2023 12:37:22      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India bag 4 gold in World Women’s Boxing Championship

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

India wrapped up the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi with four gold medals. Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain added fourth gold to India’s tally by defeating Caitlin Parker of Australia in the final of the middleweight 75 kilogram category last evening at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi. This is Lovlina’s maiden gold medal at the World Championships.

Earlier, Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen defeated Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam in 50 kg light fly weight category to clinch third gold for India at the tournament. The 26 year old created history by becoming World Champion for the second successive time. She has become only the second Indian woman boxer after Mary Kom to bag more than one world titles. On Saturday, Indian pugilists Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora brought two gold medals for the country at the Championships.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart