India bag 4 gold in World Women’s Boxing Championship

AMN

India wrapped up the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi with four gold medals. Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain added fourth gold to India’s tally by defeating Caitlin Parker of Australia in the final of the middleweight 75 kilogram category last evening at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi. This is Lovlina’s maiden gold medal at the World Championships.

Earlier, Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen defeated Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam in 50 kg light fly weight category to clinch third gold for India at the tournament. The 26 year old created history by becoming World Champion for the second successive time. She has become only the second Indian woman boxer after Mary Kom to bag more than one world titles. On Saturday, Indian pugilists Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora brought two gold medals for the country at the Championships.