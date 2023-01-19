India at UN: Reform of multilateral institutions is an urgent imperative

AMN / WEB DESK

India has stressed on reforms of the multilateral institutions at the United Nations during an informal meeting of the General Assembly. Noting that the reform of the multilateral institutions is an urgent imperative, India said that these should focus on giving voice to the concerns of the developing world while reflecting the realities of the 21st century.

Speaking at the UN briefing, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that Mew Delhi remains concerned about the increasing fragmentation of the international landscape. She also said as the chair of the G20, India will continue to engage proactively with the global south refactoring the priorities of the south into the G20 process.

Kamboj said that the world is perhaps witnessing the most difficult phase since the Second World War and it is not an exaggeration but a reality. She said that the road ahead is challenging and urged the member countries to work collectively in a collaborative manner to find sustainable solutions to the development challenges.