FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces credit guarantee scheme for tourism players, free visa for tourists
Measures announced by FM will will help to stimulate economic activities: PM Modi
Co-operative banks: RBI issues guidelines to manage risk arising from outsourcing
Bangladesh: COVID cases rises to 22.5 %, US to gift 2.5 million Moderna vaccines
Delta plus variant of concern and special surveillance being done in 12 States: Health Minister
इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jun 2021 01:39:57      انڈین آواز

India at UN raises issue of drones being used for terror activities

India has raised at the UN, the issue of drones being used for terror activities. It came days after explosions at the Air Force Station in Jammu with the help of low-flying drones.

New Delhi said, being a low-cost option and easily available, utilisation of these aerial and sub-surface platforms by terrorist groups for sinister purposes such as intelligence collection, explosives delivery and targeted attacks has become an imminent danger for security agencies worldwide.

This was stated by Special Secretary in the Home Ministry, V.S.K. Kaumudi, while addressing the 2nd UN High Level Conference of the Head of Counter Terrorism Agencies of the Member States.

He added that the possibility of the use of weaponised drones for terrorist purposes against strategic and commercial assets call for serious attention by the Member States.

He said, it is high time that the international community calls upon Pakistan to take effective, verifiable and irreversible actions against terror outfits operating on the territory under its control.

SPORTS

BCCI to host T20 World Cup in UAE and Omen in October-November

Harpal Singh Bedi The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced  that the  T20 Wor ...

Winning start at Tokyo Olympics is crucial for hockey team: Former captain Ajit Pal Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India's only World Cup-winning captain Ajit Pal Singh feels that winning star ...

India’s Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold in women’s 25 metres pistol event at ISSF World Cup shooting

AMN India’s Rahi Sarnobat won gold in women’s 25 metres pistol event in ISSF World Cup shooting in Osij ...

خبرنامہ

کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی کے دوران معیشت کو فروغ دینے کی غرض سے رلیف پیکیج کا اعلان

AMN / WEB DESK مرکزی سرکار نے کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی ک ...

حکومت ہند اور ٹوئٹر کے درمیان ٹکراو کا سلسلہ جاری

جاوید اخترسوشل میڈیا کی امریکی کمپنی ٹوئٹر اور حکومت ہند کے ...

آبِ زم زم کی تقسیم کے لیے نئی ٹیکنالوجی

سعودی حکام نے ایک نئے اسمارٹ روبوٹ نظام کا افتتاح کیا ہے جو م ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

