India at UN raises issue of drones being used for terror activities

WEB DESK

India has raised at the UN, the issue of drones being used for terror activities. It came days after explosions at the Air Force Station in Jammu with the help of low-flying drones.

New Delhi said, being a low-cost option and easily available, utilisation of these aerial and sub-surface platforms by terrorist groups for sinister purposes such as intelligence collection, explosives delivery and targeted attacks has become an imminent danger for security agencies worldwide.

This was stated by Special Secretary in the Home Ministry, V.S.K. Kaumudi, while addressing the 2nd UN High Level Conference of the Head of Counter Terrorism Agencies of the Member States.

He added that the possibility of the use of weaponised drones for terrorist purposes against strategic and commercial assets call for serious attention by the Member States.

He said, it is high time that the international community calls upon Pakistan to take effective, verifiable and irreversible actions against terror outfits operating on the territory under its control.