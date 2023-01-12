India asks US for speedy issuance of business visas

AMN / Washington

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India has requested the United States to speed up the issuance of business visas so that people can undertake short trips to pursue their business and trade interests.

Addressing a press conference after participating in the 13th India-US Trade Policy Forum in Washington, he said that the issuance of business visas which is taking a long time back home in India is an area which needs to be expedited so that investment does not suffer.

Mr. Goyal underlined that the movement of professionals, students, skilled workers, investors, and business travelers is expanding between the two countries.

Mr. Goyal was on an official visit to New York and Washington DC to participate in India-US Trade Policy Forum. His visit included delegation-level talks and a one-to-one meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai.

This request to expiate business visas comes a week after State Department said that the US embassy and consulates in India have broken their record as nearly one lakh 25 thousand student visas were issued in the fiscal year 2022.