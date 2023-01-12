FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jan 2023 12:18:04      انڈین آواز

India asks US for speedy issuance of business visas

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Washington

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India has requested the United States to speed up the issuance of business visas so that people can undertake short trips to pursue their business and trade interests.

Addressing a press conference after participating in the 13th India-US Trade Policy Forum in Washington, he said that the issuance of business visas which is taking a long time back home in India is an area which needs to be expedited so that investment does not suffer.

Mr. Goyal underlined that the movement of professionals, students, skilled workers, investors, and business travelers is expanding between the two countries.

Mr. Goyal was on an official visit to New York and Washington DC to participate in India-US Trade Policy Forum. His visit included delegation-level talks and a one-to-one meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai.

This request to expiate business visas comes a week after State Department said that the US embassy and consulates in India have broken their record as nearly one lakh 25 thousand student visas were issued in the fiscal year 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart