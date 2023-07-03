इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jul 2023 05:58:48      انڈین آواز
India asks US, Canada, UK and Australia not give space to Khalistanis

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said government has requested its partner countries like Canada, the United States, the UK and Australia not to give space to the Khalistanis.

Talking to media persons during the sideline of an event in Delhi, he said it has been conveyed that giving space to the Khalistanis may affect our relations. Mr Jaishankar added that New Delhi will raise the issue with the government of these countries. 

The External Affairs Minister’s remarks came after the posters emerged in Canada ahead of the Khalistan freedom rally which will be organised on 8th of this month. The poster carries threats to India’s high commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma and consulate general in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava. According to reports, Indian officials raised concerns about their security and communicated it informally Canada’s foreign ministry, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which is tasked with diplomatic security.

Earlier, speaking at the Student Dialogue at NIT Bakoli, External Minister said the world of technology is very globalised and it can come in the form of both opportunities and challenges. Mr Jaishankar said the youth of the country is reaching newer heights in all sectors and is making India proud globally. He added that Modi Government is leaving no stone unturned in providing opportunities to the youth. 

Talking about Prime Minister’s recent visit to the US, he said that several Prime Ministers have visited the US before but this visit was different because PM Modi has his own identity, his stature and world respects him. He added that when PM Modi tries something or takes a position, its effect is seen in global politics. Mr S Jaishankar added that in the last 9 years changes have been seen in the world initiated by India.   

