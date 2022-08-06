India asks developed countries to fulfill commitment to developing nations in fight against climate change

WEB DESK

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said that the developed countries must fulfill their commitment to transfer 100 billion dollar to developing countries in fight against climate change. At 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) of the UNFCCC in Copenhagen in 2009, developed countries had committed to a collective goal of mobilising 100 billion USD per year by 2020 for climate action in developing countries.

In an interview with All India Radio, Mr Yadav also highlighted the global initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Lifestyle for the Environment – the LiFE Movement’. The Union Minister also urged all the citizens to stop the use of single-use plastic and opt for biodegradable alternatives.