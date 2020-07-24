COVID-19 India: Highest ever recoveries recorded in a single day
Flood situation aggravates in many parts of Bangladesh
Cipla all set to launch anti-viral drug Favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Sonu Sood launches app to help migrants find jobs
COVID-19: Bihar reports 1,625 cases, taking tally to 31,691
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jul 2020 12:18:13      انڈین آواز

India, ASEAN will play major role in Post-COVID World Economic Recovery: Dr Jitendra Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh today said that India and ASEAN will play a lead role in the Post-COVID World Economic Recovery. He said, the future belongs to them due to common traits of grit, courage and determination to scale newer heights.

He was delivering the keynote address on Cross-border Conversations with entrepreneurs from ASEAN organized by India ASEAN Women’s Business Forum and FICCI.

Dr. Singh said, due to close business and cultural ties between India and ASEAN, the region will take a lead in the economic recovery in the post-Corona era. The Minister said that North Eastern Region has a special role to play in the promotion of trade and business relations with ASEAN as it is the gateway to the growing economies of South East Asian Nations. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the policy of Look East to Act East with a view to take the bilateral cooperation to newer heights.

Referring to the connectivity issues, Dr. Singh said, in the last six years, there has been a significant development in terms of Road, Rail and Air connectivity. He recalled that the Indo-Bangladesh treaty for exchange of enclaves, which was accomplished under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared the decks for ease of business, ease of movement and ease of commuting.

He said that there will be a train to Bangladesh from Tripura very soon heralding a new chapter and opening new vistas in the development of this region by providing the entire region access to the seaports. He also emphsized the continued focus of the Central Government to explore the alternate modes of transport that is Inland Waterways connecting with other countries of the region as a cheaper option for trade, business and transportation. He said, this will boost the trade across the borders especially with our eastern neighbours by leaps and bounds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Chance for Indian hockey to regain glory at Tokyo Olympics: Harbinder Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Thrice hockey Olympic medallist,- a Gold and two-bronze- Harbinder Singh on F ...

Cricket: BCCI seeks government permission to host IPL in UAE

AMN BCCI will seek government's permission to stage this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!