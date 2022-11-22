FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Nov 2022 06:51:44      انڈین آواز

India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting held in Cambodia

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting was held on Tuesday at Siem Riep, Cambodia to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of India-ASEAN relations in 2022. This year has been designated as ASEAN-India Friendship Year. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the India-ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting.

In a series of tweets, Mr Singh said, India shares historic, robust, and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN. He said, India deeply values the engagement with the ASEAN multilateral platforms such as ASEAN Defence Ministers Plus meeting and East Asia Summit. The Minister said, India is committed to the implementation of various initiatives and continues to offer its capacities and experience for strengthening the India-ASEAN Defence Relations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

جوار ,باجرے کی برآمدات کو فروغ دینے کے لیے ایکشن پلان

چاول اور گندم جیسے زیادہ کھائے جانے والے اناج کے مقابلے جوار ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart