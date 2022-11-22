India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting held in Cambodia

AMN / WEB DESK

The maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting was held on Tuesday at Siem Riep, Cambodia to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of India-ASEAN relations in 2022. This year has been designated as ASEAN-India Friendship Year. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the India-ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting.

In a series of tweets, Mr Singh said, India shares historic, robust, and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN. He said, India deeply values the engagement with the ASEAN multilateral platforms such as ASEAN Defence Ministers Plus meeting and East Asia Summit. The Minister said, India is committed to the implementation of various initiatives and continues to offer its capacities and experience for strengthening the India-ASEAN Defence Relations.