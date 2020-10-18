Bihar: RJD, Congress manifesto promises 10 lakh jobs, scrapping ‘new farm laws’
Pakistan: Nawaz Sharief accuses Pak Army chief, ISI of ousting him and bringing Imran to power
3 vaccines candidates developing well in India, one at Stage-3 trials: Health Minister
Active COVID-19 cases in country drop below 8 lakh mark in one and a half months
Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2020 05:49:43      انڈین آواز

India approves clinical trials of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Drugs Controller General of India, DCGI has allowed Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct phase 2 and 3 clinical human trials of Sputnik 5 COVID vaccine in the country.

Sputnik 5 Vaccine has been developed in Russia where it has also undergone phase 1 and 2 clinical trials. The clinical trial in India will be a multi-center and randomised controlled study which will primarily focus on safety and immunogenicity study.

Earlier last month, Dr. Reddy’s and RDIF entered into partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik 5 vaccine and its distribution in the country.
The vaccine is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials in Russia along with simultaneous trails in UAE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey: Need to fine tune our game properly before Olympics, feels midfielder Nilakanta

ANTWERP - 2019 Test Matches: India Belgium v India Photo: Nilakanta Sharma and Loic van Doren (GK) WORLDSPORT ...

Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach Ricky Ponting hopeful of his team making it to play offs but not taking rivals lightly

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Despite beating Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in their first leg match of th ...

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نے ملک میں کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکی صورتحال کا جائزہ لیا

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکی صورت ...

دنیا بھر میں کورونا سے متاثرہ افراد کی تعداد چار کروڑ کے قریب

دنیا بھر میں کورونا وائرس سے اب تک متاثرہ افراد کی تعداد تقری ...

جرمنی میں مسلسل تیسرے روز بھی کورونا متاثرین کی ریکارڈ تعداد

جرمنی میں مسلسل تیسرے روز بھی کورونا متاثرین کا نیا یومیہ ری ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!