India announces 100 million Maldivian Rufiyaa for development projects in Maldives

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIA’S External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar arrived in Maldives on Wednesday as part of his three-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka. After reaching at Manadhoo, Dr. Jaishankar held discussions with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on strengthening India-Maldives cooperation and took stock of ongoing development projects financed by India in Maldives.

He said the MoUs and agreements are a reaffirmation of a strong developmental partnership between the two countries. He expressed happiness on witnessing an MoU between Maldivian National University and Kochi University of Science & Technology. The minister said India has handed over two sea ambulances to help the MALDIVES NATIONAL DEFENCE FORCE (MNDF). He also said India has completed 23 out of 45 impactful community development projects.

Dr. Jaishankar announced an additional grant of 100 Million Maldivian rupiyas for more such community development projects.

Dr. Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart also reviewed several other ongoing projects which included Greater Male connectivity project and construction of 4000 social housing units. Dr. Jaishankar said India and Maldives are strong partners in the region to ensure peace and security. He expressed India’s commitment towards voicing concerns of smaller countries in G20. He congratulated Abdulla Shahid for successfully completing his term as President of 76th UN general assembly.

The Minister hailed the Hanimadhoo International Airport as a project that will transform the lives and livelihoods of Maldivians. The Hanimadhoo International Airport development project is one of the largest investments outside the capital region. The project will include development of a new terminal building capable of handling 1.3 million passengers per year. The ground breaking ceremony is scheduled later today. The minister will be inaugurating a cultural centre at Foakaidhoo tomorrow.

