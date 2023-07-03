इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jul 2023 05:58:40      انڈین آواز
India and Vietnam discuss measures for cooperation in areas of law and justice

Published On:

Staff Reporter

India and Vietnam have discussed measures for cooperation in the areas of law and justice. The two sides agreed to have official-level deliberations to take forward the discussions on broad areas of cooperation in the field of law and justice including entering into MoUs. A bilateral meeting was held between Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of Justice of Vietnam, Le Thanh Long in New Delhi. 

The meeting proved beneficial to augment the efforts towards the possibilities of entering into an MoU to boost cooperation between both countries in the field of Law and Justice. During the meeting, Mr. Meghwal recalled the close ties of friendship between both countries that have developed over the last more than 50 years. 

