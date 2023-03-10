इंडियन आवाज़     10 Mar 2023 06:31:36      انڈین آواز
India and US sign MoU on semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership

AMN / NEW DELHI

India and the United States have signed an MoU on semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership following the Commercial Dialogue 2023.

It was signed between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in New Delhi today.

The MoU seeks to establish a collaborative mechanism between the two governments on Semiconductor Supply chain resiliency and diversification in view of the US’s CHIPS and Science Act and India’s Semiconductor Mission.

Ms. Gina Raimondo visits Handloom Haat; Witnesses live loom and craft demonstration

The India-US Commercial Dialogue was also re-launched today to discuss cooperation for unlocking new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo witnessed the live loom and craft demonstration during a visit to the Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi where she was hosted by Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Ms Darshana Jardosh today. She interacted with women artisans & weavers and appreciated the significant contribution of women in the textiles sector.

The week long celebratory program has been organised by Ministry of Textiles, as part of International women’s day #ViraasatCelebratingShakti at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi from 6th to 12th March 2023.

In the spirit of the celebration of India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 stalls have been put up by women handloom weavers, craft persons, entrepreneurs & designers including many national awardees. Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles explained the vitality of handloom & handicrafts to the US Secretary of Commerce with special focus on their importance as part of India’s cultural heritage and as source of employment for a large number of people, especially women. She further stressed upon the circularity & sustainability in Handicrafts and Handlooms.

Circularity in textiles aims to shift from the take-make-dispose linear value chain into a circular system where value is retained for a longer period. Focus is on reducing waste in the value stream by employing different circular strategies like recycle, repair, reuse/remanufacture, rental and resale.

Sustainability has gained importance as per SDG commitments. Handloom and Handicraft pioneer sustainability with the use of natural local raw material, natural dyes, recycled material etc.

