India and UK to conclude Free Trade Agreement by the end of 2022

PM Modi holds talks with British PM Boris Johnson in New Delhi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, India and United Kingdom have decided to do their best to conclude the Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year. Addressing a joint press briefing following bilateral talks with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson in New Delhi, Mr Modi said, the teams of both countries are working on FTA and good progress is being made in the negotiations. India and UK had launched an ambitious Roadmap-2030 to guide the bilateral relationship in this decade.

Prime Minister Modi said, they reviewed the progress made in this Roadmap and also set some goals for the future. He said, they also discussed the comprehensive reforms going on in India, infrastructure modernization plan, and the National Infrastructure Pipeline. He welcomed the growing investment in India by UK companies. He said, they decided to deepen climate and energy partnership and invited UK to join India’s National Hydrogen Mission.

Mr Modi said, the conclusion of the implementation arrangements of the Global Innovation Partnership today will prove to be a very important initiative. This will further strengthen development partnerships with other countries. Both leaders also discussed the developments taking place at the regional and global levels. Prime Minister Modi said, they emphasized maintaining the Indo-Pacific region based on free, open, inclusive, and rules-based order. He welcomed UK’s decision to join Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

Mr Modi said, they stressed dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the problem. They also reiterated the importance of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries.

In his statement, the visiting Prime Minister Johnson said the partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of the times. He pointed out that since last year, the threats of autocratic coercion have grown even further and it is vital to deepen cooperation including a shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific open and free. Two agreements were also exchanged following the bilateral talks.

Mr Johnson arrived in India on a two-day visit yesterday. He was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. Talking to the media, Mr Johnson called it a very auspicious moment in relationship and friendship between India and UK. He said, the bilateral ties have never been as good or as strong as they are today.

Mr Johnson also visited Rajghat and laid a wreath at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. This is his maiden visit to India as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar called on the visiting dignitary. They discussed the expanding partnership and implementing the India-UK Roadmap-2030.