India and Uganda discuss bilateral cooperation in trade energy, defense and health

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Uganda, met President Yoweri K Museveni at his farm in Rwakitura yesterday and congratulated the country on assuming the chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement. In a tweet, Dr. Jaishankar said that he conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The External Affairs Minister also discussed cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, energy, defense, health, digital and agricultural domains.



Dr Jaishankar participated in the launch of the Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project in Varanasi. He appreciated OFBJP-Uganda’s initiative to contribute to further beautifying the oldest living city in the world. He said that living in a land of the Nile, people’s commitment to a ghat on the Ganga reflects the confluence of our two cultures. The conservation of Varanasi’s heritage underlines the cultural revival of India. He said this has profound global implications.



During his visit to Uganda, Dr Jaishankar will inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University in Jinja. The External Affairs Minister will visit Mozambique from 13 to 15 April. This will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to Mozambique.