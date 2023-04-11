इंडियन आवाज़     11 Apr 2023 04:12:34      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India and Uganda discuss bilateral cooperation in areas, including trade energy, defense and health

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Uganda, met President Yoweri K Museveni at his farm in Rwakitura yesterday and congratulated the country on assuming the chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement. In a tweet, Dr. Jaishankar said that he conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The External Affairs Minister also discussed cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, energy, defense, health, digital and agricultural domains.

Dr Jaishankar participated in the launch of the Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project in Varanasi. He appreciated OFBJP-Uganda’s initiative to contribute to further beautifying the oldest living city in the world. He said that living in a land of the Nile, people’s commitment to a ghat on the Ganga reflects the confluence of our two cultures. The conservation of Varanasi’s heritage underlines the cultural revival of India. He said this has profound global implications.

During his visit to Uganda, Dr Jaishankar will inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University in Jinja. The External Affairs Minister will visit Mozambique from 13 to 15 April. This will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to Mozambique.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کہا بھارت میں پروجیکٹ ٹائیگر کی کامیابی نہ صرف ملک کے لیے بلکہ پوری دنیا کے لیےفخر کی بات ہے۔

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے شیروں کی تعداد سے متعلق ایک رپورٹ جا ...

امریکہ :ججوں کے متضاد فیصلے کی وجہ سے اسقاطِ حمل ٹیبلٹ کی دستیابی غیر یقینی

اے ایم این / ویب ڈیسک —امریکہ میں اسقاطِ حمل کے لیے دوا کے است ...

صحت سب کے لیے، عالمی ادارہ صحت کی 75 ویں سالگرہ-#WHO

7اپریل آج صحت کا عالمی دن ہے اور اس موقع پر اقوام متحدہ کا عا ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart