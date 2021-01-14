India and Turkmenistan hold 4th round of Foreign Office Consultations

AMN / NEW DELHI
The 4th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Turkmenistan was held through virtual mode yesterday. The Indian side was led by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) and the Turkmen side was led by Vepa Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.
The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that the Consultations provided an opportunity to comprehensively review the various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, defence, scientific, cultural, education and consular cooperation. Both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to enhance cooperation in the UN and multilateral arena.