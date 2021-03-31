Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
India and Tajikistan agree to further enhance economic partnership during talks on bilateral cooperation in Dushanbe

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today held talks with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe on all aspects of the bilateral agenda, including development cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of interest. Both leaders agreed to focus on further enhancing the economic partnership.

In his press statement, Dr Jaishankar said, Foreign Minister Sirojiddin and he shared a common view that while the bilateral strategic relations have grown and expanded over the years, there is potential for further strengthening the economic cooperation. He said, both countries will encourage the business community, the Chambers and trade bodies on both sides to engage more intensively with each other while the governments will continue to play a facilitating role.

He said, development cooperation has also become an important pillar of India-Tajikistan bilateral relationship. Dr Jaishankar said, a number of projects have been successfully commissioned over the years in Tajikistan under Indian grant assistance.

On the last day of his three day visit to Tajikistan, the External Affairs Minister met Speaker Zokirzoda Mahmadtohir Zoir and appreciated the strong parliamentary support for Indo-Tajik cooperation.

Earlier in the day, the Minister paid his respects at the monument of Ismoili Somoni, the founder of the first Tajik state at Dusti Square in Dushanbe.

Bangalore and Shimla 'Most liveable' cities in India

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

