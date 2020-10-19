India and Sri Lanka NAVIES begin annual exercise SLINEX today

WEB DESK

The 8th annual joint exercise between Indian and Sri Lankan navies – SLINEX-20 – will begin on Monday off Trincomalee coast.

The 3-day exercise will continue till 21st October.

The Sri Lanka Navy will be represented by SLN Ships Sayura and Gajabahu led by Rear Admiral Bandara Jayathilaka, the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Sri Lanka Navy.

Indigenously built ASW corvettes Kamorta and Kiltan under the command of Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, will represent the Indian Navy. Defence Ministry said, Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter and Chetak helicopter embarked onboard IN ships, and Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft will also be participating.

SLINEX-20 aims to enhance inter-operability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations between both navies.

The Ministry said, SLINEX series of exercise exemplifies the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka which has strengthened mutual cooperation in the maritime domain.