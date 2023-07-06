इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2023 10:13:07      انڈین آواز
India and Singapore sign Protocol Document extending current MoU on Cooperation till 2028

Staff Reporter

India and Singapore have signed a Protocol Document today extending the current memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Personnel Management and Public Administration till 2028.

The MoU was signed by Secretary, V. Srinivas on behalf of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong. The MoU aims at strengthening the partnership between the two countries through various forms of cooperation between both countries’ Public Service officers. Cooperation in areas such as Administrative Reforms and Public Sector Transformation, Public Service Delivery, Leadership and Talent Development, E-Governance, Capacity Building, and Training form part of the areas to be covered under the activities of the MoU.

