India and Singapore hold virtual bilateral meeting

AMN/ WEB DESK
India and Singapore held a bilateral meeting through virtual mode under the aegis of Memorandum of Understanding entered into between the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Public Service Division of Singapore.
During the meeting, both sides shared experiences on Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic, Transforming Leaderships and Ethics, Capacity Building and Training of Leaders and Public Officers.
Both sides decided to share the best practices on current technology tools and processes of governance, capacity building, and service delivery so that both nations could benefit through cross learning.