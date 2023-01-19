India and Singapore have strong ties in education and skill development: Dharmendra Pradhan

Staff Reporter

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met a delegation of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore led by First Secretary, Singapore High Commission Amanda Kwek.

During the meeting, they discussed strengthening cooperation in the education sector with a focus on democratising innovation, driving entrepreneurship and creating opportunities for the youth.

Mr. Pradhan said that India and Singapore are natural allies with strong relations in education and skill development sectors. He said, we look forward to enhancing cooperation with participation of academia and the industry.