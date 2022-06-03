India and Senegal sign MoUs for cultural exchange, cooperation in youth matters

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Senegal Macky Sall in the capital city of Dakar.

India and Senegal have signed three MoUs for cultural exchange, cooperation in youth matters and visa-free regime for officials. The MoUs were signed after delegation-level talks between Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Senegal Macky Sall in the capital city of Dakar.

During the meeting, Mr. Naidu assured Senegal of India’s continued commitment to support the socio-economic development of that country through all means, bilateral, regional and international frameworks.

Complimenting Senegal for positioning itself as one of Africa’s model democracies, the Vice President said that India, as the world’s largest democracy appreciates Senegal’s success in this regard.

He added that these shared values of democracy and secularism form the basis of warm and friendly relations between the two countries.

Mr. Naidu expressed happiness over the fact that the Indo-Senegalese trade saw a 37 percent increase to 1.5 billion dollars during the last one year despite Covid-19 pandemic.

He also called for diversifying the trade basket, particularly in the sectors of agriculture, oil and gas, health, railways, mining, defence and green energy.

Referring to the huge Indian import of phosphates from Senegal, he said that Indian companies, especially heavy earth moving equipment companies can offer their expertise in this area.

The Vice President also said that India looks forward to working closely with Senegal within the International Solar Alliance and One Sun One World One Grid initiative.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is on his 3-nation tour of Gabon, Senegal and Qatar, from 30th May to 7th June, visited the Monument of African Renaissance in Dakar, Senegal yesterday.

The monumental structure made of bronze & copper stands tall at 52 meters and symbolises the ‘dignity of the African continent as well as its vision of a better future.

Mr.Naidu and his spouse Usha Naidu paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the African Renaissance Monument, following which the Vice President also visited the Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar.