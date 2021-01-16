India and Nepal review all aspects of cooperation between two countries

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

The India-Nepal Joint Commission comprehensively reviewed all aspects of multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to further strengthen the traditionally close and friendly ties.

The sixth meeting of the Joint Commission was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali in New Delhi yesterday

Both sides discussed several areas of cooperation including in the areas of connectivity, economy and trade, power, oil and gas, water resources, political and security issues. The External Affairs Ministry said, the progress made since the last meeting of the Joint Commission in taking forward several bilateral initiatives was acknowledged.

The close cooperation between the two sides in combating COVID-19 pandemic in the region was noted. Nepal congratulated India on the remarkable success in production of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in India and requested for early provision of vaccines to Nepal.

Noting the milestone achieved by the Motihari-Amlekhganj petroleum products pipeline, the two sides discussed the expansion of the pipeline to Chitwan and the establishment of a new pipeline on the eastern side connecting Siliguri to Jhapa in Nepal.

Both sides welcomed the completion of the work on the first passenger railway line between India and Nepal from Jaynagar to Kurtha via Janakpur. They noted that operating procedures for commencement of train services were being finalized. Other cross-border rail connectivity projects, including a possible Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway line, were also discussed.

The Joint Commission emphasized the need to facilitate cross border movement of people and goods. It was noted that the recently inaugurated Integrated Check Posts at Birgunj and Biratnagar have helped in seamless movement of people and trade between the two countries.