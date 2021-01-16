Farmers again reject govt’s offer of amending laws, want them repealed
India expresses solidarity with people of Afghanistan in their journey towards peace
Misconceptions being spread about January 26 tractor march, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha
PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PMFBY benefitted crores of farmers in five years: PM
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2021 04:07:04      انڈین آواز

India and Nepal review all aspects of cooperation between two countries

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

The India-Nepal Joint Commission comprehensively reviewed all aspects of multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to further strengthen the traditionally close and friendly ties.

The sixth meeting of the Joint Commission was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali in New Delhi yesterday

Both sides discussed several areas of cooperation including in the areas of connectivity, economy and trade, power, oil and gas, water resources, political and security issues. The External Affairs Ministry said, the progress made since the last meeting of the Joint Commission in taking forward several bilateral initiatives was acknowledged.

The close cooperation between the two sides in combating COVID-19 pandemic in the region was noted. Nepal congratulated India on the remarkable success in production of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in India and requested for early provision of vaccines to Nepal.

Noting the milestone achieved by the Motihari-Amlekhganj petroleum products pipeline, the two sides discussed the expansion of the pipeline to Chitwan and the establishment of a new pipeline on the eastern side connecting Siliguri to Jhapa in Nepal.

Both sides welcomed the completion of the work on the first passenger railway line between India and Nepal from Jaynagar to Kurtha via Janakpur. They noted that operating procedures for commencement of train services were being finalized. Other cross-border rail connectivity projects, including a possible Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway line, were also discussed.

The Joint Commission emphasized the need to facilitate cross border movement of people and goods. It was noted that the recently inaugurated Integrated Check Posts at Birgunj and Biratnagar have helped in seamless movement of people and trade between the two countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Shooting; Saurabh, Manu win T1 Air Pistol trials,Saurabh beats world record in finals

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 15 January; Asian Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary (UP) and Manu Bhaker (Harya ...

Hockey: Training to increase our momentum in a planned way: Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The 33-member Hockey Probable Group for the Tokyo Olympics has resumed traini ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!