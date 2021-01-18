India and Japan sign MoC to promote movement of skilled workers

AMN / NEW DELHI
India and Japan today signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, MoC a Basic Framework for Partnership for Proper Operation of the System Pertaining to Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) today. The MoC was signed by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Ambassador of Japan to India Suzuki Satoshi.
The MoC will help to promote the movement of skilled workers from India to Japan. The MoC covers 14 categories of specified skills under which skilled workers from India who meet the skills requirement and Japanese language tests would be eligible for employment in Japan on a contractual basis.
The 14 specified industry fields include nursing care, building cleaning, material processing, industrial machinery manufacturing, electric and electronic information, construction, shipbuilding and ship-related industry, automobile maintenance, aviation, lodging, agriculture, fisheries, food and beverages manufacturing and food services industry. Japan would grant these workers the status of Specified Skilled Worker.
It is also expected that Indian skilled workers who go to Japan under this MoC will acquire new skills while working in Japan. A Joint Working Group comprising officials from both the countries will be constituted in near future to work out operational details and smooth implementation of this programme.