India and Iran ready to make Chabahar port instrument for regional growth

AMN / TEHRAN

India and Iran has emphasized on the sustained collaboration to make Chabahar port an instrument for regional growth in trade shipments. The role of Chabahar port, as a trade multiplier was highlighted by the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during his meeting with Vice President of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber at Tehran in Iran today.

Mr. Sonowal reiterated the importance of the bilateral relationship between the two countries and highlighted the potential of Chabahar port to act as a swift, economical trade conduit between Central Asia and South Asia.

Highlighting the importance of Chabahar port, Vice President of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber said, the development of Chabahar port would lead to increase in trade and shipment volume. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed about further bolstering the Indo-Iranian bilateral relations.

Earlier, Mr. Sonowal attended a bilateral meeting with Roads and Urban Development Minister of Iran, Rostam Ghasemi. On this occasion, both the countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on recognition of certificates of competency in unlimited voyages to help seafarers from both the countries. The signing of the MoU is aimed at smoothening the movement of seafarers from both the countries.

In 2020, India supplied 75 thousand tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian assistance programme and provided 40 thousand litres of malathion pesticides to Iran through Chabahar port. Mr. Sonowal is on a three days official tour to Iran. After the Iran visit, the Minister will pay official visit to UAE.